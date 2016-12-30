Potter Jr. High recognized as a Common Sense Certified School: Digital Citizenship

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High, a comprehensive 7th and 8th grade junior high in the award winning Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, was recently recognized as a Common Sense Certified School: Digital Citizenship. Common Sense is the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology.

Potter Junior High has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect, and learn, while limiting the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy, and cyberbullying.

“We applaud the faculty and staff of Potter Jr. High for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students’ education,” said Jessica Lindl, Head of Common Sense Education. “Potter Jr. High deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large.”

Potter Jr. High has been using Common Sense Education’s innovative and research-based digital citizenship resources, which were created in collaboration with Dr. Howard Gardner of the Good Play Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The resources teach students, educators, and parents tangible skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships, and respecting creative copyright. The free resources are currently used in more than 90,000 classrooms nationwide.

According to Aimee Plette, Potter Junior High’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Teacher on Special Assignment, “This award demonstrates students received 15-20 lessons on digital citizenship at the start of the year in order to prepare them for a technology-rich environment. The award validates our team effort to educate and equip children for the 21st century.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School,” said Brian Frost, principal of Potter Junior High. “By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning.”