Potter students find stiff competition in Spelling Bee

Potter Junior High School Spelling Bee winners are, from left, first place – Connor Williamson, second place – Lianna Arnold and third place – Viviana Lasley. Shane Gibson
Potter Junior High School held its annual spelling bee on Jan. 31. Forty-five students showed up to compete. The competitors were such good spellers this year that the final three students battled it out from round 13 through round 24 before there was a winner. Those three finalists were Connor Williamson, first place; Lianna Arnold, second place; and Viviana Lasley, third place.

According to bee organizer and school librarian Robin Duarte, the students finished all the tougher words in this year’s word guide.

“The last three students then had to start a new batch of words that started easier again, but the students had never seen these words on a study list,” she said.

The last six words spelled were: select, feature, couplet, juncture, scuffle, and clarify, which were easier than the ones spelled before the second word list began.

However, the earlier word list included tougher words like outre, phrenologists, malacca, chevalier, ague, and netsuke, which the students did spell correctly, Duarte said.

“This was the longest Spelling Bee I have organized in the past five bees,” said Duarte.

She also said that in the last few years, Potter’s winning students finished in the top 10 out of more than 100 students participating at the county level. Natalie Weber in 2014 and Nina Ellefsen in 2016 were Potter past winners who made it to those final rounds at the county level.

The Spelling Bee has a long tradition at Potter. Brian Medina won it in 2015 and had his big brother there to congratulate him; his brother had participated in the bee 10 years earlier.

The students volunteer to participate in the Spelling Bee and study on their own time starting one to two months before the event.

Duarte said that the Potter PTA helps by donating the prizes while the school district contributes the trophies and certificates to for students.

“The students get very excited for winning the $250 worth of gift cards given to our top five winners,” she said. “It is nice to see the participating students each year congratulate and cheer each other on. They worked hard to participate. As you can tell, I am so proud of these students giving their all and trying. It is scary and nerve racking for some of these students to speak publicly and compete at the same time. That’s why even on our podium this year the message was, ‘It Takes Courage to  a Leader’.”

The judges for the competition were all retired teachers from Potter: Morey Sherman, Ed Cyran, and Sandra Forrest. Siegrid Stillman, vice president on the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board and retired teacher from La Paloma Elementary School, was the pronouncer who gave the students the words to spell.

Connor will participate in the county-wide Spelling Bee on March 23 at San Diego Hall of Champions in Balboa Park.

spelling bee (1)

A group of Potter Junior High School students wait their turn to spell a word during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (2)

Potter student Alyssa Castro writes her spelling bee word before attempting to spell it correctly.

spelling bee (3)

Potter student Joseph Meyer smiles after correctly spelling a word during the school’s annual spelling bee.

spelling bee (4)

Siegrid Stillman, center, gives a student contestant a word to spell during the Potter Junior High Spelling Bee.


spelling bee (5)

A Potter Junior High School student’s spelling bee practice sheet is marked with notes from studying.

spelling bee (6)

Potter student Kaelyn Allerite stands at the podium to spell her word during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (7)

Potter student Matthew Skimina spells his word during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (8)

Potter student Chloe Leimgruber waits her turn to spell during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.


spelling bee (9)

Potter student Tyler Nolen spells his word during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (10)

Potter student Maura Carey sits and waits her turn to spell during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (11)

Potter student Aniyah Henderson stays focused while waiting to spell during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (12)

Connor Williamson, briefly waits his turn as the playing field thins during the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.


spelling bee (13)

Potter student Aniyah Henderson contemplates the spelling of her word during the annual spelling bee. She finished in fourth place.

spelling bee (14)

Viviana Lasley spells her word as the last three contestants compete in the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (15)

Potter student Connor Williamson, spells his word as Lianna Arnold waits near the conclusion of the spelling as the top-two competing.

spelling bee (16)

Connor Williamson reacts after winning the school’s annual spelling bee, Jan. 31. He finished third in last year’s bee.


spelling bee (17)

Potter Spelling Bee contestant Viviana Lasley accepts her third place trophy and prize, Jan. 31.

spelling bee (18)

Potter Junior High School Spelling Bee contestant Lianna Arnold smiles after receiving her second place trophy, Jan. 31.

