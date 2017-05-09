Potter students honored at Rotary meeting

Attending the Rotary Club of Fallbrook luncheon from Potter Jr. High are, from left, counselor Joy Beidel, students Felipe Reyes and Avery Lundgren, and principal Brian Frost.

FALLBROOK – Potter Jr. High Principal Brian Frost presented Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Avery Lundgren and Felipe Reyes were recognized for implementing the “Seven Habits of Effective People” in their daily lives and for making a positive difference with their peers at school. Both students shared aspirations that include going into the legal and medical professions and both have the motivation and commitment to make these aspirations a reality.

The Student of the Month program is part of an ongoing effort by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook to encourage and reward student excellence and achievement. For more information, see www.fallbrookrotary.org.

One Response to "Potter students honored at Rotary meeting"

  1. Lee   May 9, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Good job, kids! Keep up the great work!

