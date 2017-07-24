Pye graduates from Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University awarded degrees to nearly 2,800 graduates May 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Jennifer Pye of Fallbrook earned a Bachelor of Science in management degree from Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was actress Helen Mirren, who has won Oscar, Tony and Emmy awards and is known for her support of humanitarian efforts. Mirren also received an honorary degree along with jazz great Branford Marsalis, civil rights activist Diane Nash and social psychologist Shelley Taylor.

Class members were honored at the ceremony, which included all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional commencement but with a New Orleans twist, including herald trumpets and a second-line jazz procession.

Tulane University was founded in 1834 and is one of the nation’s leading educational and research institutions.