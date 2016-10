AZUSA, CA – Fallbrook resident and Azusa Pacific University student Rebecca Allen was included in Who’s Who Among Students, one of the most highly regarded and long-standing honors programs in the nation. Allen, a biochemistry major, is honored for outstanding campus leadership, academics, and volunteerism. Allen joins 94 other APU students receiving the same honor.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education.