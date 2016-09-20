Rotary Club of Fallbrook recognizes Students of the Month

FALLBROOK – Live Oak Elementary School principal Dr. Wendy Kerr presented Students of the Month for September to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Everett Zietz, second grade, was selected for his efforts in implementing positive habits of being proactive by helping others and by beginning with the end in mind as he follows through on commitments he makes. Everett shared that he strives to listen with his eyes, ears, and heart.

William C. Jones, fourth grade, was recognize for his habit of synergizing with others for success. This includes effectively working with teachers and students at school and through a “Pay It Forward” business that his mother, sister, and he started.