Rotary recognizes Students of the Month at La Paloma

FALLBROOK – La Paloma Elementary School Principal Julie Schlueter, PhD, presented Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Sherlyn Santiago, third grade, said that she uses the 7 Habits to be proactive, being in charge and responsible for his own actions. She also shared an example of helping a fellow student who had fallen down and needed help. She was proactive in making a positive difference in another person’s life.

Ashton Shuster, sixth grade, said that by implementing the 7 Habits means joy, happiness, and friendship. Ashton provided examples of how he is implementing each individual habit including habit seven of sharpening the saw where knowledge is power and balance and always keep learning and be good to your body.