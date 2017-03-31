Rotary recognizes Students of the Month

FALLBROOK – San Onofre School assistant principal Cyndy Guerrettaz presented Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Emma Driscoll, eighth grade, shared how the Seven Habits have shown her “how to become a leader and how to solve difficult situations.” The Seven Habits have helped her “grow as a person and prepared her for her life ahead.”

Nick Presley, eighth grade, was also recognized for how well he exemplifies the Seven Habits. Nick shared that the “seven habits are ingrained in me”. He shared examples of helping younger athletes on the soccer teams his mom coaches and by learning from new experiences.

The Student of the Month program is part of an ongoing effort by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook to encourage and reward student excellence and achievement. For more information, see www.fallbrookrotary.org.