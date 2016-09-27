San Diego ‘Stuffs the Bus’ with 250,000 school supplies

SAN DIEGO − Thousands of San Diego County students experiencing homelessness are heading back to school this fall ready to learn thanks to the over-the-top “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive conducted by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) and San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®).

“The quality and quantity of supplies far exceeded our expectations,” said Susie Terry, project specialist with SDCOE’s homeless education services. “We were able to assist more students than ever before. And the need has never been greater, with 23,000 school-age children experiencing homelessness in San Diego County.”

Fallbrook and Bonsall students who are experiencing homelessness also received backpacks from the drive. According to Terry, Bonsall Unified School District received 75 backpacks (high school and elementary); Fallbrook Union Elementary School District received 30 backpacks; and Fallbrook Union High School District received 100 backpacks. All three districts received 100 percent of what they requested.

“These were stuffed backpacks, with each including a set of school supplies,” said Terry. “The three districts also received various new office supplies thanks to supporter Coronado Distribution Co.”

In the 2014-2015 school year, Bonsall Unified School District had 331 students experiencing homelessness, while Fallbrook Elementary had 39 and Fallbrook High School had 334.

About 250,000 new school supplies collected over the six-week Stuff the Bus campaign have been distributed to 34 school districts and 15 charter schools throughout the county. Eighty percent of the school districts that requested supplies had their need met in full. In the 2015 school supplies drive, only 45 percent of districts had their request met in full.

“SDCCU’s Stuff the Bus received an incredible amount of support from the community this year, collecting a record number of supplies for students in the region experiencing homelessness,” said Teresa Halleck, SDCCU president and CEO. “It was so wonderful to see the community come together to support this effort. We thank everyone who donated to help provide these students with basic supplies to help better prepare them to succeed in the classroom.”

Michelle Lustig, SDCOE’s manager of foster youth and homeless education services, added, “The response to this effort was truly extraordinary this year, leading to unprecedented results.”

By the Numbers



Supplies collected in the 2016 Stuff the Bus drive include: 101,934 crayons, 17,097 packs of paper, 9,399 glue sticks, 8,056 pens, 4,818 backpacks, 4,700 pencil sharpeners, 3,958 subject folders, 2,000 planners, 1,857 scissors, 1,855 index cards, 35,634 pencils, 8,076 mechanical pencils, 5,689 erasers, 4,118 highlighters, 1,983 packs of color pencils, 1,855 pencil pouches, 29,680 markers, 1,979 binders and 1,855 rulers.