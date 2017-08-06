Sehnert awarded Farm Bureau scholarship

ESCONDIDO – The San Diego County Farm Bureau has awarded $22,250 of scholarships to 13 college and college-bound students who are residents of San Diego County and pursuing a degree in agriculture or a closely related field.

The scholarship winners include Fallbrook resident Taryn Sehnert who is attending Mira Costa College.

With the average age of a farmer at 60, now more than ever Farm Bureau believes in the need to invest in and encourage young people to pursue an education and career in agriculture.

Since introducing the scholarship program in 1999, the San Diego County Farm Bureau has distributed over $289,000 to 277 students. The primary source of scholarship funds come from private donations and named scholarship awards.