Sowards graduates from Chadron State College

CHADRON, Neb. – James Sowards of Fallbrook graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree during Chadron State College’s winter commencement Dec. 16. More than 140 students received their undergraduate degrees during the ceremony at the Chicoine Center.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and 11 master’s degree programs.