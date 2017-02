FALLBROOK − The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop recently made a donation to the Fallbrook A Leer reading program.

Lucy Alvarez, publicity officer for St. Vincent de Paul, presented a $1,000 check to Nick Stamos, a committee volunteer for A Leer. The funds will help provide books for A Leer’s Family Literacy Day event, which is scheduled for April 1. Eighteen hundred books were provided last year to 175 families and 300 children.