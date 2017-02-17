Steen named to honors list at USD

SAN DIEGO – Fallbrook resident Aimee E. Steen has earned the distinction of First Honors as a result of her academic performance during the 2016 fall semester at the University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences. This recognition is given to all full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.

A 2014 graduate of Fallbrook High School, Steen is a member of the class of 2018 at USD. She is majoring in behavioral neuroscience with a minor in Spanish. She is a current member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Health Occupations Students of America and National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

Steen is spending the spring semester studying abroad in Madrid, Spain. She is the daughter of Ronald Steen of Carlsbad and Julie Steen of Fallbrook, and granddaughter of Gary and Patti Johnson of Fallbrook.