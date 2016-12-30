Students named to Biola University’s Dean’s List

LA MIRADA – The following area students were among the 1,575 students who were named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List, Bonsall resident Claire Colombo and Fallbrook residents Caitlin Foster and Cameron Kraus.

Biola students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a grade point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.20.

“Inclusion on the Biola Dean’s List is an indication that this student is performing exceptionally well in a rigorous academic program,” said Patricia Pike, vice provost for undergraduate education. “Our Dean’s List students are bright, motivated, engaged, competent, and personable. They are already demonstrating the characteristics of success that results from applied intelligence and that will support future endeavors in society, community, career, and family life.”

Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service with more than 6,300 students at its Los Angeles-area campus and around the world.