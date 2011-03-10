Students of the Month honored

Amayrani Rodas of Oasis High School and Emily Calescibetta, Bo Lundqvist and Bianca Perez of Fallbrook Union High School were named Fallbrook Community Students of the Month and honored for their achievements at a special breakfast held March 3 at Fallbrook Golf Club’s Hukilau restaurant.

“These are the young adults that will make a difference tomorrow,” said emcee Lynne Grantham. “Each of the students is one out of 32 a year selected from the 3,000 students in the district. They do not just have outstanding academic achievements; they have shown class and character outside of school as well.”

As the students were introduced at the breakfast, they were each presented a special medal depicting the Lamp of Knowledge by the American Legion.

Rodas was selected as Student of the Month after being recommended by Bennielyn Verrett, a teacher at Oasis High School.

“Amayrani came to us with personal difficulties, but she re-evaluated her life and decided to turn her life around,” said Verrett. “She came in behind by a year-and-a-half and a grade point average of 1.0, but she wanted to graduate with her class. Within a year-and-a-half, Amayrani was able to catch up and now has a GPA of over 3.0.”

Currently enrolled dually at Palomar College and Oasis, Rodas is described as diligent, dedicated and responsible.

Rodas works as teacher’s aide in the District’s human resources department, is involved with her church’s youth group, Sunday School, and a homeless outreach program, which she helped found.

Rodas hopes to study law, and has begun taking prerequisites at Palomar College.

“I’m so honored to be here, and I want to thank you all for being here and offering me so much support,” said Rodas. “I have never had an honor like this before.”

Calescibetta was selected as Student of the Month following a recommendation by Fallbrook High School English teacher Kathy Beal.

“Emily has a quiet demeanor, a wonderful GPA and an intrinsic drive,” said Beal. “She is a student of content, and has a huge heart. When she applies herself, she does so wholeheartedly, and does the best to her ability.”

Described as kind, hardworking and honest, Calescibetta has volunteered over 377 hours through National Charity League, working as the historian and secretary for her Ticktocker group. Caliscibetta is also a part of the Fallbrook High tennis team, runs track and field, and is captain of the girls’ cross-country team.

She is hoping to attend either the University of Arizona or the University of South Alabama and become a neonatal nurse.

“I just want to say thank you to my friends, family and teachers for all of their support,” said Caliscibetta.

Lundqvist was recommended for the Student of the Month honor by Pam Munro, an English teacher at Fallbrook High School.

“Bo makes it look easy to be an AP student,” said Munro. “Bo is the type of person with a calm center, and is sweet, polite and unassuming. Every one of the teachers I have talked to about Bo has a ‘Bo story.’”

Lundqvist is a Link leader, secretary of the California Scholastic Foundation, and member of the Fallbrook High School academic team. Lundqvist is also the founder of the math club at the high school, and serves as a math tutor. Lundqvist is in the top one percent of his class, and is learning Spanish, an additional language to add to his repertoire of Swedish and Norwegian.

Lundqvist plans to attend Stanford to pursue a math and engineering degree.

“I want to thank my fantastic teachers at the high school,” said Lundqvist. “I also want to thank my family, who has encouraged me on every activity.”

Perez was named Student of the Month based on a nomination by English Teacher Betz Critchley and American Sign Language teacher Darcy Calas.

“Bianca is truly an outstanding student and is a shining star in class,” said Calas.

“She breaks stereotypes, and has been in AP and Honors classes for all four years, while being a high school cheerleader for all years as well,” said Critchley. “She is a positive person.”

Perez is a member of the high school academic team, and serves as the varsity cheer captain. Perez has been called an “outstanding citizen,” and is currently running for Miss Fallbrook.

She plans on pursuing a degree in law.

“I want to thank my mom and dad for being such a great influence in my life,” said Perez.

Friends, family and members of the businesses and service communities, as well as representatives of elected officials, attended the prestigious event and provided certificates of achievement and gifts to the students honored.

Now celebrating its 14th year, to date the Fallbrook Community Student of the Month program has honored 457 exemplary high school students.

The Fallbrook Community Student of the Month program is organized by a committee of the same name and is funded by generous local businesses and organizations, including the Angel Society, Coldwell Banker Landmark Group, Dr. Randy Carlson, Dr. Richard Goble, Fallbrook High PTSA, Fallbrook Republican Women Federated, Fallbrook Village Rotary, Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, Fallbrook Women’s Club, Major Market, Rally for Children, American Legion Post 365, Fallbrook Golf Club and Hukilau, Fallbrook Printing, Pacific Western Bank, and the Village News.

“Thank you all for the well of opportunities you have given these students, and a special thank you to the parents of these students, as well as the faculty and staff of the schools for their hard work,” said Dr. Dale Mitchell, superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District. “These students don’t do this alone.”

To comment on this story online, visit www.thevillagenews.com.