Ticktockers learn CPR

FALLBROOK – The eighth grade class of San Luis Rey National Charity League Ticktockers recently invited Michael Jarrous, of PRO.CPR to instruct them on CPR and first aid for choking during their monthly meeting focused on babysitting.

The girls learned about sudden cardiac arrest and other life-threatening events in children, including choking. Being trained in CPR and AED use could mean the difference between life and death of a friend or loved one.

The girls enjoyed the fun, high energy environment while appreciating the seriousness of the subject.