Ticktockers learn CPR

Eighth grade Ticktockers participating in the CPR and first aid class are, from left, Kassi Ewig, Alexis Coates, Kaleigh Scott, Leila Perko, instructor Michael Jarrous, Lily Taylor, Abby McCarthy, Ryann Wallace, and Madison Isham.
FALLBROOK – The eighth grade class of San Luis Rey National Charity League Ticktockers recently invited Michael Jarrous, of PRO.CPR to instruct them on CPR and first aid for choking during their monthly meeting focused on babysitting.

The girls learned about sudden cardiac arrest and other life-threatening events in children, including choking. Being trained in CPR and AED use could mean the  difference between life and death of a friend or loved one.

The girls enjoyed the fun, high energy environment while appreciating the seriousness of the subject.

CPR instructor Michael Jarrous, top left, watches as his students find the right spot to apply infant CPR to their baby mannequins.

Half the class of eighth grade Ticktockers perform infant CPR while the other half watches them.

