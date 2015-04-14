Vallecitos shuts down Rainbow Advanced Institute K-12 digital school

Rainbow Advanced Institute for Learning (RAI) will close at the end of this academic year.

The Vallecitos School District board voted 4-0 Feb. 10 not to renew the charter for Rainbow Advanced Institute, a K-12 school also called RAI Digital Charter High School at its higher grade levels. Michael Darnley, who chairs the RAI board as well as serving on the Vallecitos School District board, recused himself.

“I’m very pleased that the board made the right decision,” said Vallecitos superintendent David Jones.

The California Education Code includes criteria for renewing a school’s charter. The authority which granted the charter shall consider increases in pupil academic achievement for all groups of pupils served by the charter school as the most important factor in determining whether to grant a charter renewal.

“I looked through 10 years of data and performances,” Jones said. “Our number one priority is to improve student learning, and they have failed at that.”

RAI began instruction in the 2004-05 school year, but full data for all 10 completed years was not available. If a test group has 10 or fewer scores, the average is not reported due to a single student’s ability to skew data, so there is no 2004-05 data for RAI.

Due to Smarter Balanced field testing, a school with only high school students received Academic Performance Index (API) and California High School Exit Examination (CAHSEE) scores for 2014-15 but any school with middle school or elementary school students did not.

Parents may opt out of API testing, but if at least 20 percent of students are opted out or if between 10 percent and 20 percent of students had parental waivers and California Department of Education standard statistical tests determine that the tested students were not representative of the entire school’s population the API is not reported for that year, which was the case with RAI in 2007-08.

RAI had an API score of 700 for 2005-06, but that score dropped 34 points to 666 for 2006-07. San Diego County’s median API was not calculated in 2004-05 or 2005-06 but was 786 in 2006-07. In 2008-09, RAI had an API score of 755 while the county median was 786. The county median rose to 797 for 2009-10, but RAI’s score fell 12 points to 743. In 2010-11, the county median was 810 while a five-point drop gave RAI a score of 738. The 2011-12 RAI score was 732, a loss of six points, while the county median was 820. RAI’s score improved 11 points to 743 for 2012-13 when the county’s median was 825.

The CAHSEE data utilizes the percentage of a school’s students who are at grade-level proficiency in English Language Arts and in math. RAI had English Language Arts proficiency rates of 61.8 percent in 2005-06, 47.1 percent for 2006-07, 56.5 percent in 2007-08, 66.7 percent in 2008-09, 59.6 percent for 2009-10, 62.2 percent for 2010-11, 51.4 percent in 2011-12, and 54.9 percent in 2012-13. The average proficiency rate throughout those eight years was 57.5 percent.

RAI’s math proficiency rates were 33.3 percent in 2005-06, 21.2 percent for 2006-07, 21.1 percent for 2007-08, 35.3 percent in 2008-09, 28.8 percent in 2009-10, 40.0 percent for 2010-11, 33.3 percent for 2011-12, and 42.5 percent in 2012-13 for an average over eight years of 31.9 percent.

While the API scores include the countywide median for all schools, the statewide ranking utilizes 100 similar schools “They compare your school population demographics and they put everything into a formula,” Jones said. “They compare you.”

After demographic variables are obtained and the school is categorized by the grade levels it serves, a school’s characteristics index is calculated which represents the school’s demographic characteristics. A comparison is made with the 50 schools whose indexes are immediately above the school and the 50 schools with indexes immediately below. The 101 schools are then sorted by API scores to determine the similar schools rank. A scale with 10 being exemplary and 1 being assigned for the lowest-performing schools is used.

Vallecitos Elementary School had a similar schools level of 10. RAI had a similar schools level of 2 in 2010-11, 1 in 2011-12, and 2 in 2012-13. “They’re amongst the lowest in the state,” Jones said.

“That kind of score gives you the big picture,” Jones said. “The school score compared to other schools is at an unacceptable level for student achievement.”

The analysis also included summary charts by grade to determine the performance of separate grade levels, and RAI’s results were compared to the 10 most comparable schools in the state.

In 2012-13 the comparable schools had language arts scores of proficient or above for 99 percent of fourth-graders, 96 percent of sixth-grade students, 95 percent of seventh-graders, 93 percent of eighth-graders, 96 percent of ninth-grade students, 94 percent of tenth-graders, and 91 percent of high school juniors.

The RAI figures were 67 percent for fourth grade, 56 percent for sixth grade, 44 percent for seventh grade, 54 percent for eighth grade, 40 percent for ninth grade, 54 percent for high school sophomores, and 16 percent for eleventh-grade students.

The 10 comparable schools had 100 percent of fourth-grade students at a proficient or above math level while the RAI figures were 50 percent proficient or above, 33 percent at the basic level, and 17 percent below basic.

For sixth-grade comparable school students, 98 were percent proficient or above and the RAI student breakdown was 25 percent proficient or above, 38 percent basic, and 37 percent below basic. The seventh-graders at the comparable schools included 94 percent who were proficient or above and 5 percent scoring at the basic level; the RAI student distribution was 11 percent proficient or above, 44 percent basic, and 45 percent below basic.

Both algebra and geometry skills were assessed for high school students. The comparable school geometry data was 64 percent proficient or above, 23 percent basic, and 13 percent below basic. The RAI figures were 13 percent proficient or above, 13 percent basic, and 74 percent below basic. The comparable algebra results indicated 57 percent of students proficient or above, 22 percent basic, and 21 percent below basic. For the RAI students 4 percent were proficient or above, 4 percent were basic, and 92 percent were below basic.

“It’s just remarkable and incredibly sad and disappointing for those children,” Jones said.

The California Charter Schools Association recommended that the Vallecitos School District board not renew RAI’s charter. Four other schools throughout the state received such a negative recommendation. “RAI was one of only five,” Jones said.

The California Education Code also allows a chartering authority to revoke the charter if substantial evidence shows that the school failed to meet generally-accepted accounting principles or engaged in fiscal mismanagement. “There were also financial findings,” Jones said.

RAI’s 2014-15 adopted budget was received by the Vallecitos School District on August 7, 2014. The adopted budget had a beginning balance of $138,718, but the actual 2014-15 beginning balance was only $89,432. The adopted budget had an enrollment of 176 and an average daily attendance (ADA) of 174.27 while the actual fifth-month enrollment was 159 and the ADA for the October reporting period was 148.51. The adopted budget had revenues of $1,324,502 and expenditures of $1,186,722, but the first interim update provided revenues of $1,177,194 and expenditures of $1,252,074. The interim budget’s ending balance of $14,552 is not only below the adopted budget figure of $276,498 but also $49,448 below the state reserve requirement of 5 percent or $64,000, whichever is greater.

Jones cited both the academic findings and the financial findings in his recommendation to the school board not to renew RAI’s charter. “My recommendation is 100 percent what is in the best interest of these students and their education,” Jones said. “I feel very strongly that I made the right decision.”

The California Charter Schools Association will assist Jones in helping parents of RAI students find similar programs. The RAI faculty will not receive such assistance. “They are hired and selected by the RAI board of directors and the director of the charter school,” Jones said.

“They’re not employees of the district,” Jones said. “We do not have an obligation to employ them within the Vallecitos School District.”

Jones will be available to meet with families as part of the effort to place the RAI students in other schools.