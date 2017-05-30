Villegas selected for prestigious alumni group

SAN DIEGO – Ciera Villegas of Bonsall was selected to represent the University of San Diego as part of the Alcala 100. A reception was held in the student’s honor and featured multiple speakers congratulating the young leaders on their accomplishments over the past four years and in the many more years to come.

The Alcala 100 is a prestigious alumni group consisting of outstanding leaders from each graduating class. Every spring, administrators and faculty members from across campus nominate key seniors leaders to be inducted into the Alcala 100. As students, these individuals demonstrated a passion for University of San Diego, and through their contributions to student life, they made a major impact on our campus during their tenure.

As alumni, the members of Alcala 100 remain strong advocates and ambassadors for the University of San Diego and continue to develop leadership skills that will benefit their personal and professional development as well as their alma mater. The Alcala 100 alumni are a vital link between their classmates and their alma mater. The university relies on their support to help develop a successful Alumni Association and stronger connections with alumni so University of San Diego can continue to grow and thrive.

The University of San Diego is a Catholic institution of higher learning committed to teaching, liberal arts, the formation of values and the creation of ethical leaders.