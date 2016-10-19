Volunteer to tutor English as a second language

SAN DIEGO – Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County will be training tutors to teach English as a second language. The two day workshop will be conducted on Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church at 17010 Pomerado Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who can speak English, can make a difference in someone’s life. No teaching experience is necessary. Laubach Literacy Council has been providing free tutors for English as a second language since 1961 throughout San Diego County. The tutoring locations are countywide, including one in Fallbrook.

The deadline to register is Oct. 24. For information, contact Jeannette Moyer, [email protected] or (858) 693-3609.