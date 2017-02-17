Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

Built in 1912, the elaborately beautiful Spreckels Theatre in downtown San Diego is the home to San Diego Musical Theatre (SDMT). Kicking off its 10th season, SDMT hosts the outrageously funny, musical comedy production of “9 to 5 – The Musical”.

An original film from 1980 starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin, the stage adaptation premiered in Los Angeles in 2008 and went on to win awards on Broadway in 2009.

Featuring original songs by Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton, “9 to 5 – The Musical” rocks the house with originality and vitality!

Expertly directed by Cynthia Ferrer and choreographed by the extremely gifted Tamilyn Shusterman – this show is filled with superlative actors and dancers, coupled with their extraordinary singing talent. Every facet of this show is Broadway quality and therefore a must see.

The show opens with the vibrant number “9 to 5”. Set in 1979, the Rolodex era workplace, “9 to 5 – The Musical”, celebrates revenge against a “lying, sexist, hypocritical, egotistical, bigot” boss by three female coworkers.

Violet Newstead (Joy Yandell) sets the tone by expounding on the inequity in the workplace imposed by her irascible, dictatorial, creepy, rat-boss, Franklin Hart, Jr., played by David S. Humphrey, otherwise known as the man you love to hate.

Hart’s disgusting antics is the glue that fuses the unlikely friendship amongst Violet, Judy (Allison Spratt Pearce) and Doralee (Karyn Overstreet). Each of these three accomplished women shine as they are showcased throughout the production.

Doralee (Overstreet), the Dolly Parton character, is as sweet as sunshine when singing “Backwoods Barbie” but turns into a gun-toting-Texas wildcat when confronted by the over-zealous Hart. He is deliciously smarmy by the way.

Judy (Pearce) who plays the Jane Fonda role, is recovering from her husband’s philandering. Judy is given her first job in the workplace by the benevolent Violet. Mousy and timid, Judy claims her freedom in the provocative number “The Dance of Death” when she goes up against Hart with her own means of torture. And she sizzles.

Lilly Tomlin’s Violet (as played by Yandell), has her breakout number in a show stopping, jaw dropping sassy burst of power and femininity in “One of the Boys”. She is amazing and leads the cast brilliantly.

These gifted performers are supported by a cast of outstanding professionals. Not to be overlooked is Roz Keith played by Candi Milo. Milo’s performance epitomizes the devoted, overlooked, tragically under-loved office manager.

As every actor knows – it is what you do with your stage time that counts and Milo burns up the boards when she gets her chance. First with the ensemble support in the outrageously, proactively funny “Heart to Hart” followed in the second act by “5 to 9”.

Filling out the supporting rolls: Jordi Bertran as Violet’s son, Josh, displayed the right amount of mischief for a teenager. Shayne Mims as Dwayne Rhodes was the adoring, supportive husband to Doralee. Dick, Judy’s two-timing husband is played despicably by Steven Freitas. Joe (Chaz Feuerstine) is not only handsome he also has a warm and winning charm which wiggles its way into Violet’s heart.

Kathy, played by Catie Marron, is delightful as the mother-to-be along with Maria, (Caitlyn Calfas), as the co-worker who lost her job when questioning pay discrepancies.

Margaret (Wendy Waddell), on the other hand, is marvelous as the office drunk. She is subtle and underplays her role to perfection. Two other fine performances were by Scott Arnold as Bob Enright, Violet’s under-achieving trainee that stole her promotion, and Kendra Truett as Hart’s dismissive wife.

Tinsworthy, (Paul Morgavo), is the eccentric insurance company mogul who saved the day when he replaced the skanky Mr. Hart with the compassionate Violet. As they say, “all’s well that ends well”.

The outstanding ensemble cast kicked, tapped, and cartwheeled throughout. They are Danielle Airey, dance captain, Scott Arnold, Gerilyn Brault, Caitlyn Calfas, Ryan Dietrich, Donny Gersonde, Siri Hafso, Alex Nemiroski, Janissa Saracino, Kaleb Scott, Tara Shoemaker, Bethany Slomka, Kendra Truett, and Austin Wright.

The pride of the pit, conductor Don LeMaster, plays keyboard along with Luke Nelson, Gerald Nolan and Bradley Nash on reeds, and Billy Edwill and Evan Walsh on trumpets. Ray Azevedo is the trombone man; David Whitman plays drums, with percussion by Steven Withers. Brandon Jagow is on bass playing beside guitarists Bill Kilpatrick and Jim Mooney. By the way, each musical performance by SDMT is accompanied by a full orchestra.

Other notables include the creative set design by Robert Andrew Kovatch, complimented by the lighting designer, Christina J. Martin and the multi-talented projection tech/sound designer Kevin Anthenill. Costumes were coordinated under the experienced eye of Janet Pitcher and designer Shannon Smith (which were provided by the Music Theatre Wichita). Wig and hair design by Danielle Griffith and the property master is Rachel Hengst. It all appears easy when done so well by so many including the unheralded behind-the-scenes production staff.

“9 to 5 – The Musical” runs from Feb. 10 to 26. Performances: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Spreckels Theater is at 121 Broadway in downtown San Diego. Easy parking is just around the corner off Broadway Circle with stairs and/or elevator up to the lobby. It is a snap. Visit www.sdmt.org or call the Box Office at (858) 560-5740.