Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post USMC LCpl Tyler Foutz helps Landon Case, 6, off of a military vehicle on display during the “A Salute to the Military” event held in conjunction with Fallbrook Summer Nights, Aug. 18. Shane Gibson photos Mikah Bodick, 8, sits in the driver seat of a military vehicle on display in downtown Fallbrook during the Aug. 18 Fallbrook Summer Nights event. The theme of the night was “A Salute to the Military.” The NiteRiders perform in the Vince Ross Village Square during Fallbrook Summer Nights. Members of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club perform a flash mob line dance at the intersection of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street during Fallbrook Summer Nights. A flash mob line dance breaks out at the intersection of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street during the Fallbrook Summer Nights party, Aug. 18. Dancers participate in a flash mob line dance in downtown Fallbrook as the sun descends. People check out classic cars on display along Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook during the final Fallbrook Summer Nights event of 2017. A large American flag hangs from a North County Fire Dept. engine ladder over Main Ave. as part of “A Salute to the Military” – the theme of the Fallbrook Summer Nights event held Aug. 18. A salute and some fun on a summer night in Fallbrook added by Shane Gibson on August 28, 2017 View all posts by Shane Gibson → Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community. 2 Responses to "A salute and some fun on a summer night in Fallbrook" Lee August 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm My dear fellow Fallbrookers, our military-industrial complex is now considered . . . culture. A sad day in North Korea, oops, I mean America. Reply Jake August 29, 2017 at 6:01 pm Very well said Lee… We can learn from the past by listening to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.
My dear fellow Fallbrookers, our military-industrial complex is now considered . . . culture.
A sad day in North Korea, oops, I mean America.
Very well said Lee… We can learn from the past by listening to President Dwight D. Eisenhower.