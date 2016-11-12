The Accountant calculated – but doesn’t quite add up

Ian Murdock

Special to the Village News

In an era where suspense and thriller films often fall into the category of “same old same old”, The Accountant, most certainly, belongs in a superior space. Though clearly not Oscar material – at least not by my estimation – the story examines the life of an autistic individual, and the extraordinary abilities he has.

With a star studded cast – including Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J. K. Simmons, Jon Lithgow and several others – the writer jumps from present day to Affleck’s youth, in order to help understand how he was able to – or not – integrate in “normal” day to day life.

Affleck’s performance was the highlight, with all the others giving solid support. With lots of twists and turns, some very hard family and personal moments, as well as a few comical spots, the film keeps the audience engrossed and entertained.

That said, there is quite a bit of violence, and though not as graphically harsh as a Tarantino film, that is not saying much.

I, personally, never consider this element of a film an asset to the overall rating – and this was no exception. In fact, less is always better.

The autism angle of the story – due to the sensitive and trying nature this condition involves – was the foundation and cornerstone that lifted this above a simple “make money via bad guys” storyline, and the expected backlash one expects in that scenario.

While a definite notch above a lot of thrillers – for the above noted reason – typical Hollywood themes still emerged and overshadowed what made this story special. If you are looking for a decent thriller and can tolerate the violence, this is worth seeing.

In the end, though, the math just doesn’t add up. Do leave your Oscar trophy at home.