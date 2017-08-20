Art pairs well with wine & a bite

Rima Aboulhosen, left, serves La Mousse dessert samples provided by Cafe des Artistes to Annette Higby in the Fallbrook Art Center during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk, Aug. 11. Shane Gibson photos
    Brooktown Fusion Kitchen co-owner Seana Martin, right, serves a Cuban dish sampling to Betsy Shirkey during the Fallbrook Wine & A Bite Art Walk.

    Jan Steffen demonstrates jewelry making inside the Adore & Co. Esthetic Studio Shoppe during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk, Aug. 11.

    Fallbrook Honorary Mayor Tami Donnelly receives a microdermabrasion inside the Adore & Co. Esthetic Studio Shoppe from esthetician Kim Leslie, during a demonstration for guests attending the Wine & A Bite Art Walk.

    Jacquie Hughes demonstrates wool fiber art inside Brooktown Fusion Kitchen during the Fallbrook Wine & A Bite Art Walk,.

    Sleeping Indian Vineyard owner and winemaker Greg Money, left, offers a tasting inside the 100 Main store to Brooke and Noel Flynn during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk, Aug. 11.

    Artist Shawn Hill paints on seashells and displays a selection of his artwork in the Twisted Barn during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk in Fallbrook.

  1. Lee   August 20, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Awesome! THIS is what Fallbrook needs: a touch of class, sophistication and the arts!

    MORE PLEASE!

    Reply

