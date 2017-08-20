Art pairs well with wine & a bite

Brooktown Fusion Kitchen co-owner Seana Martin, right, serves a Cuban dish sampling to Betsy Shirkey during the Fallbrook Wine & A Bite Art Walk.
Jan Steffen demonstrates jewelry making inside the Adore & Co. Esthetic Studio Shoppe during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk, Aug. 11.
Fallbrook Honorary Mayor Tami Donnelly receives a microdermabrasion inside the Adore & Co. Esthetic Studio Shoppe from esthetician Kim Leslie, during a demonstration for guests attending the Wine & A Bite Art Walk.
Jacquie Hughes demonstrates wool fiber art inside Brooktown Fusion Kitchen during the Fallbrook Wine & A Bite Art Walk,.
Sleeping Indian Vineyard owner and winemaker Greg Money, left, offers a tasting inside the 100 Main store to Brooke and Noel Flynn during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk, Aug. 11.
Artist Shawn Hill paints on seashells and displays a selection of his artwork in the Twisted Barn during the Wine & A Bite Art Walk in Fallbrook.
Awesome! THIS is what Fallbrook needs: a touch of class, sophistication and the arts!
MORE PLEASE!