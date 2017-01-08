BEF rocks Pala Mesa at Jingle Rock Holiday Festival

BONSALL – The Bonsall Education Foundation (BEF) held its annual Jingle Rock Holiday Festival on Dec. 10 at Pala Mesa Resort. Student performers from Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall West Elementary School, Bonsall Elementary School and Vivian Banks Charter School were present to sing, dance and play instruments for the enjoyment of the community and their families.

In addition to six hours of free concert programming, there were numerous activities and entertainment options available for attendees. Shawn Walker, a BEF board member as well as the owner/operator of Event Management Solutions and Shawn’s Paintball Park at Camp Pendleton, provided attractions and entertainment in the Pala Mesa Parking lot.

For their enjoyment and adventure, kids were treated to an ultimate bungee experience, jumpy house and slide, a train ride, and rolling fun in giant inflatable Zorb balls. For patrons preferring a more relaxed activity, there was an arts and crafts area available to make Christmas gifts and decorations.

Kara LaRussa ran a Santa’s store next to the attractions featuring gifts, toys and books. It was a great way to get Christmas shopping done while enjoying the festivities.

The highlight of the event was a raffle fundraiser held outside the banquet room. There were dozens of elaborate and exciting baskets lining the hallway. Bonsall Elementary School’s PTA Board worked hard to collect the baskets and put this aspect of the event together.

After a visit to the face painting booth, many guests headed to the North Pole Nook where Santa was present to pose for portraits. A mobile gaming trailer was parked on the premises for those who needed an X-Box break. After a busy day of indulging at the mini-theme park, some guests wandered over to the beautiful Aqua Terra restaurant to dine.