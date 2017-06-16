‘The Bodyguard, the Musical’ earns standing ovation

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

This is a spectacular! Opening night was like nothing you have ever seen! When the lights go down, this “re-imagined” show rockets into orbit!

When former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker – be prepared to be amazed.

Deborah Cox plays Rachel Marron, the superstar, so well she erases all memory of anyone who might have played this role before. Ms. Cox has style and plenty of vocal authority to carry the weight of songs like the “Greatest Love of All”, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and of course, “I Will Always Love You”.

Judson Mills is the bodyguard, Frank Farmer. He is suave, vulnerable and commanding as the protector.

But, ya gotta watch out for Rachel’s son, Fletcher, played by scene-stealing Kevelin Jones, III. He is a polished pro embodied in a kid. (Douglas Baldeo plays the part of the 10-year-old son on alternate performances).

Nikki is Rachel’s sister played by the Jasmin Richardson who has the presence and pipes to hold her own against all comers.

However, there would not be a story without the bad guy, The Stalker, played creepily by Jorge Paniagua. He will give you the shivers.

Supporting roles were well cast, too. Like Jonathan Hadley as the annoying Sy Spector, her promotor; Charles Gray as Rachel’s manager, Bill Devaney; and Jarid Faubel, the formidable Ray Court along with Alex Corrado as Tony Scibelli, Rachel’s long-time head of her security.

The dancers were a notch above as expected. It is a huge cast filled with only the best talent.

From Lawrence Kasdan’s screenplay, Alexander Dinelaris rewrote the story for the stage which opened in London’s West End in 2012 under the direction of Thea Sharrock, the U.K.’s rising star.

She put together an award-winning team of England’s best set designers, costume designers, lighting and sound designers who collaborated to pull together a one-of-a-kind concert/play. And then, magically, put it in a box and shipped it to the U.S.

In appreciation for a spectacular opening night, the audience was propelled to a standing “O” (ovation) with 9 curtain calls and was rewarded by a dazzling post performance. And I do mean dazzling. (I am running out of adjectives here).

“The Bodyguard, the Musical” only plays until June 18 at the Civic Theatre in downtown San Diego at 3rd and B streets. Prepaid parking at the Wells Fargo Bank building at 4th & B is only $8 – available through the website, www.broadwaysd.com , box office Mon. – Fri., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., (619) 570-1100.

As a bonus this season, there is an added event – the popular “Book of Mormon” opening downtown on July 25, running through July 30.