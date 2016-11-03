Bonsall West students experience multicultural activities

Filipino American Cultural Organization (FACO) dance group prepare to perform at the Bonsall West Elementary School Multicultural Night Oct. 28, from left, Malon Hamto, JM Ureta with nephew Xander Sanchez, 1, Agnes Fernandez, Lizette Jones, Rose Wallace, Emily Belshaw, Belle Limoge, Zeny Nowroozi, Enri Fulmor, and Sheila Butler. Shane Gibson photos
Connor Washam, 6, waits for the next cultural performance at his school’s Multicultural Night, Oct. 28.
Gaby Cruz, front, leads a group in a Zumba dance during the Bonsall West Elementary School Multicultural Night, Oct. 28.
Preeti Sharma presents an Indian Bollywood dance performance during the annual Bonsall West Elementary School Multicultural Night.
Jennifer and Pascal Capoirie serve a variety of traditional French quiche, soufflé, cheese and dessert samples to guests attending the
Bonsall West Elementary School Multicultural Night.
Traditional British sausage rolls offered to guests attending the multicultural event at Bonsall West Elementary School, Oct. 28.
Anthony Partida, 7, participates in Australian culture and learns to throw a boomerang at the Bonsall West Elementary School Multicultural Night.
Bonsall West Elementary School students decorate their own boomerangs during the school’s annual Multicultural Night.
One-and-a-half-year-old Malina Kennedy, of Russian heritage, attends the Bonsall West Elementary School annual Multicultural Night wearing traditional Russian garments, Oct. 28.
Bijou Piscaer serves traditional Belgian waffles to guests attending the Bonsall West Elementary School Multicultural Night, Oct. 28.
