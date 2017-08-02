‘The Book of Mormon’ is full of delicious satire

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

Back by popular demand, Tony Award winning “The Book of Mormon” just finished its run at the downtown Civic Center.

It is a musical written for the stage by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone with help from a legion of other contributors. Parker and Stone are Emmy Award-winning creators of the animated series “South Park”. Lopez is also a Tony Award winner for co-creating the long running hit musical comedy “Avenue Q”.

The set design is by Scott Parker, costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, and sound is a design by Brian Ronan. Of the nine Tony’s, five Grammy Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, five Drama Desk Awards along with countless other accolades – no one bothers to mention the subject matter. It is a bit of a surprise.

A recent addition to the touring cast is Conner Pierson who plays Elder Cunningham. Pierson is hilarious. Funniest guy since John Belushi.

Sidekick Elder Price is played by Gabe Gibbs who stepped over from the Broadway production to join the tour. He is amazing. Not to be overlooked is the rest of the ensemble cast which includes all the other missionaries who burst into song, while bopping and dancing as they pull this show along into the land-locked spheres of east Africa landing in Uganda, of all places.

That is when Nabulungi emerges played by the sparkling Myha’la Herrold. A senior at Carnegie Mellon University, Myha’la is a wonder. In the village where she lives, Nabulungi is surrounded by remarkably-real performances by the über talented singers/actors and dancers in this part of the production.

While the title (“The Book of Mormon”) does not define the content – the play is about the Church of the Latter Day Saints’ requirement for young men (and women too) to complete a two-year mandatory mission to save souls around the globe.

In the case of “The Book of Mormon” – just know beforehand it is filled with outrageous scenes of sacrilege and shocking bits of potty-humor all encased in delicious satire.

Coming soon to the Broadway SD stage: American In Paris Sept. 5 – 10 and Disney’s Little Mermaid Sept. 19 – 24.

“The Book of Mormon” ended July 31 at the San Diego Civic Theatre which is at 1100 3rd and B Streets, downtown San Diego.