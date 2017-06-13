“Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story” turns the clocks back

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

The easiest way to obliterate 50 years from your life is to go see Buddy Holly. Playing here in San Diego, “Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story” is guaranteed to take you back to your teens. In fact, audiences should be advised to wear saddle oxfords and bobby socks just to get in.

Chances are if you are reading this you remember Buddy Holly. The rock ‘n’ roll marvel from Lubbock, Texas.

Buddy Holly was like a comet, lighting up the sky as he traveled the world singing his hits: “Peggy Sue”, “That’ll be the Day”, “Oh Boy”, “Maybe Baby”, “It’s so Easy to Fall in Love” and scores more; including a song written by Paul Anka, “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”, who will be performing at the Pala Resort & Casino this coming August.

When he was only 17, Buddy opened for Elvis Presley three separate times, Bill Haley and the Comets, Marty Robbins and then toured with Ray Price and Carl Perkins. By the time he was 18 he was in New York touring with the Everly Brothers, appeared on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand”, followed by “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1958.

Holly was such a prolific song writer, when challenged by a Lubbock D.J. to write a song in 30 minutes – he wrote “You’re the One” – and then went on to perform it a cappella while in the studio with Waylon Jennings who provided tempo by clapping his hands.

Even as brief as his rocketing musical life was, it is still impossible to include the many highlights of his career in a two-hour theatrical production. “Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story” tries.

A long running production (25 Years) in London’s West End, the show has traveled around the world garnering praise and a Tony® in New York, to as far away as Sweden, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, across Canada, Singapore and Germany, and continues to delight audiences wherever it stops.

Alan James, the British author, touches on the bright points of Buddy’s short life – the back story gets a bit sluggish in parts but all is forgotten when the music begins to jump.

For instance, for me, the show really starts when Tyrone Jones (Benjamin Roy) is center stage at The Apollo. His rhythm & blues, rock ‘n’ roll style digs deep into the soul. It is an echo of Fats Domino mixed with Al Green. It is a show stopping (or in this case “starting”) performance. He sets the beat for what follows. From here on out, “Buddy” keeps climbing for the stars.

Because when Marlena Madison (Eboni Muse) swings into “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean” there isn’t a bottom in the seats anywhere in the house (figuratively speaking, of course). Soulful, sexy, melodious Muse has an astounding vocal moment in the show. She is mesmerizing.

The rest of the show slides musically through some high points but nothing can compare to the finale. This is rock ‘n’ roll at its best.

Buddy Holly (Paul Eddy) lives through this performance. Eddy has captured the core of Holly’s shyness and musical genius. It is performed from his heart.

Stand out performances include the Big Bopper (Manny Fernandes). Fernandes embodies him when he croons “Hello baby…” He is spectacular performing “Chantilly Lace” as he gets the audience on their feet as does Ritchie Valens (Shaun Tuazon) who steals the stage continuing the mayhem when he swings into “La Bamba”. Tuazon embodies the 17-year-old phenom reverberating with Chicano rock.

Most of this talented cast play multiple roles. My favorites include the reporter played by Zackary Scot Wolfe. He is quirky and comedic. Playing The Crickets: Noah Zuniga-Williams horses around with the bass adding a lot to his scenes. Marc Akiyama on drums is perfect as he pleads to have the song name changed to Peggy Sue so his girlfriend will “give in”. Gerilyn Brault as Vi Petty rocks the keyboards. Nadia Guevara as Maria Elena (Holly) also shines as the company’s choreographer.

Rounding out the cast with solid performances are Tony Houck, Jasmine January, Catie Marron, Ross Martin, and Eddie Yaroch. This is a large cast performing with great skill. (Go see it and you will agree.)

Buddy’s all too brief career began at 17 and ended when he was only 22. Just the same, he never wasted a minute of his life. A prolific writer, singer, and musician, Buddy’s legacy shaped rock and roll forever even influencing The Beatles years later.

The knock-out show about the life of Buddy Holly is running at The Horton Grand, 444 Fourth Street until July 2, currently running five shows a week – contact [email protected] or (760) 295-7541 for ticket information.

“Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story” is co-produced by New Village Arts, 2762 State Street, Carlsbad – the production will move there and re-open July 13 through Aug. 27. For more information, email [email protected] or call (760) 433-3245.