BWC offers luncheon meeting and Mistletoe Magic

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club will ring in the holiday season at its Dec. 1 meeting at the Golf Club of California with the King’s Joyful Ringers from Christ The King Lutheran Church.

Music director Juanita Mykkanen will be leading the handbell ringers and present some wonderful music to kick off this joyous season. Lunch will consist of roast beef, potatoes, a vegetable, salad, and dessert. Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee and pre-program socializing.

The business portion of the meeting begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the program and lunch. The cost is $22, which includes tax and tip. Checks, made payable to BWC, should be mailed to June Bernesser, 28407 Gordon Hill Rd., Valley Center, 92082. The deadline for reservations is Nov. 23. For more information, call (760) 749-3737.

The Bonsall Woman’s Club also invites one and all to its 24th annual Christmas Luncheon fundraiser at the Golf Club of California on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is Mistletoe Magic.

The tables are individually decorated by Woman’s Club members using their own crystal and china. The luncheon and entertainment promises to offer yet another exceptional way to bring in the holiday season.

This is the Bonsall Woman’s Club primary fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds will benefit local charities. The entrance will be lined with decorated three-foot-high Christmas trees and beautiful themed baskets. There will also be a money tree. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets to win one of these trees or baskets. They can place their ticket(s) in the container by their favorite item, and keep their fingers crossed.

There will also be a silent auction. Some of the items are a golf package, hand-beaded jewelry, succulent gardens and more. Bidders must be present to win.

In the hallway, there will be items for sale such as earrings, dog coats and collars, grocery bag dispensers, double mitt potholders, hot handle covers, wine bags, Christmas ornaments, and tea towels. There also will be scarves and hats. Most of these items are one-of-a-kind and make special gifts for the holiday season.

The luncheon will include a main dish choice of either chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce, beef tips in burgundy wine sauce or a vegetarian selection. All come with a salad of romaine lettuce, apples, cranraisins and blue cheese, red roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and cheesecake for dessert. The entertainment will be by Rhapsody Singers.

To make reservations, contact Diane Trappen at (760) 842-7002. The cost is $50 per person. Each table seats a maximum of 10. Checks may be sent directly to Trappen at P.O. Box 129, Fallbrook, 92088 and must be received by Thursday, Dec. 1 to ensure a seat (indicate a main dish selection on the check). There will be a no host bar.

The Golf Club of California is located at 3742 Flower Lane, Fallbrook. This is a popular event so early reservations are recommended.

For more information, visit www.bonsallwomansclub.org.