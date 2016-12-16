CAST’s ‘Scrooge the Musical’ ushers in Christmas spirit and traditions

While Fallbrook might not have a white Christmas this year, there are a few ways that families around the community can get into the holiday spirit. One such way is by creating traditions that are enjoyed year after year by the whole family.

The annual CAST Christmas production has become one of Fallbrook’s favorite Christmas traditions. After 25 years of holiday productions at Mission Theatre, CAST and Mission Theatre have allowed Fallbrook families to bring their children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren to local performances every December, effectively putting everyone in the Christmas spirit.

This year’s rendition of “Scrooge the Musical” is exactly what’s needed to thaw even the coldest of hearts. The adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is not unfamiliar to many in the area, as it’s one of the CAST’s most popular plays. As a matter of fact, many of the actors in the play have repeated roles from previous years’ productions, as being a part of “Scrooge” is just as big of a tradition as watching the performance.

Many of the cast have grown up being CAST members, so performing in the Christmas play is a rite of passage that they repeat year after year. For some, this is their debut into theater, and are just developing their passion for acting. Regardless, the entire team works tirelessly for months to prepare. For some, the entire family is a part of the production, whether it be as actors, dancers, or behind-the-scenes workers on the show.

Rich LaFetra embodies Ebenezer Scrooge, and is perfectly rude to his clerk Bob Cratchit, played by Chad Sinclair. As the audience watches Scrooge learn about the true meaning of Christmas, he meets endearing Tiny Tim, played by seven-year-old Austin Martin, along with a wide array of cast members. The comedic timing of the actors and emotional displays pull along the audience and leave everyone cheering at the end. It’d take a heart of stone not to feel happy by the end of the performance.

The fact “Scrooge” showcases that such a wide display of talent is one of its appeals. The play doesn’t require just actors; it’s clear by looking at the rotating set that a talented production staff, led Oscar Escobedo, worked hard to transform the old theater’s stage into 19th Century London. Among the actors, talented singers are able to dazzle the audience, and ballet dancers twirl and spin with ease.

Director Jennifer Craw has done a fantastic job incorporating the various elements of theater needed to put together such a fun show. As families come into the community and look for ways to incorporate the community into their holiday traditions, recommend that they come see CAST’s “Scrooge.”