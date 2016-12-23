Chamber announces window decorating contest winners

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its second annual holiday Window Decorating contest, which this year had the theme “Joy to the World.”

The contest was open to all businesses in town and resulted in many wonderful displays expressing the “Joy to the World” theme.

This year’s winners were: Inland Eye Specialists (Best Expression of Theme), Village Copy Center (Best Use of Lights) and Burlap Rose (Kids’ Choice).

The chamber encourages everyone to take a look at all the windows around town and to shop local.

Village Copy Center’s window took honors for Best Use of Lights.

Burlap Rose’s window was tabbed as the Kids’ Choice.

