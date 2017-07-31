Chambers fills substitution role for Mr. Crowley performance at Pala

The Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Mr. Crowley had a challenge when the musicians performed at Pala Casino’s Infinity nightclub July 8.

Everybody who attended the concert knew that Mr. Crowley lead singer Dave Diaz wasn’t actually Ozzy Osbourne. Most if not all of those present knew that Ozzy Osbourne was with Black Sabbath before starting his solo career with the 1980 “Blizzard of Ozz” and 1981 “Diary of a Madman” albums.

Ronnie Dio, who had been the lead singer of Rainbow, replaced Ozzy Osbourne as the leader of Black Sabbath and Graham Bonnet replaced Ronnie Dio as the lead singer of Rainbow. The Graham Bonnet Band released an album last fall and is currently touring in Europe, and Bonnet recruited Mr. Crowley guitarist Joey Tafolla for the concerts.

That rendered Tafolla unavailable for the Mr. Crowley concert July 8. The band turned to Randy Chambers, who has played with Mr. Crowley as a substitute in the past, to join Diaz, bassist Perry Aragon, keyboardist Chris Turbis and drummer Scott MacLaughlin.

Chambers is regularly with the Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Rhoads to Ozz. Randy Rhoads was Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist for the Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman albums but died in an aviation accident during the Diary of a Madman tour so Brad Gillis, Jake E. Lee, and Zakk Wylde played lead guitar on subsequent Ozzy Osbourne albums.

Rhoads to Ozz focuses on the Ozzy Osbourne songs from the Randy Rhoads albums. The 21 songs Mr. Crowley played during the band’s 115-minute Infinity concert (the total does not count the introduction of “Centre of Eternity” as a separate song) included music from the Ozzy Osbourne albums with other guitarists.

“I wasn’t really used to playing the other songs,” said Chambers. “We only had one practice.”

Chambers had last played with Mr. Crowley in 2015, and he initially substituted in the band approximately four years ago.

“The Randy songs, I play them a bit better than I do the other stuff,” Chambers said.

Rhoads to Ozz normally performs once or twice a year.

“I’m not really in any tribute right now,” said Chambers. “I’m just kind of subbing.”

Chambers is hoping for a solo career featuring original music, so his plan is to phase out his participation with tribute bands.

“You can’t be original if you’re a copy all the time,” said Chambers.

Chambers, who grew up in Norwalk and now lives in Riverside, has also been involved with Kiss and Scorpions tribute bands.

During the Infinity performance, Chambers used three different guitars. The band Mr. Crowley uses the name of one of the Blizzard of Ozz songs and closed with that song, and Chambers used a Randy Rhoads guitar for that finale. Chambers was responsible for the setup and adjustment of his guitars, amplifiers and other associated equipment.

“I’m going to get a tech,” Chambers said. “I’ve got to step it up.”

Perhaps the challenge for Chambers which was most visible to the audience was when his wireless system disconnected during “I Don’t Know,” which was also on the Blizzard of Ozz album.

“I kind of rocked out so hard I knocked the cable out of it,” said Chambers. “I just got it, so I’m getting used to it still,” Chambers said.

Chambers spent much of the early part of the concert behind his amplifier, but he had a more prominent role onstage during “Crazy Train” (also from Blizzard of Ozz) and “Mr. Crowley.” During the song “Mr. Crowley,” Diaz held up Chambers while he played his guitar.

The challenges of Chambers trying to match up with a guitarist good enough to be playing on a European concert tour with a singer who was part of the Black Sabbath succession chain reaction didn’t reduce audience enjoyment of the Mr. Crowley concert, and Chambers’ adjustments indicate a likelihood of success for his future solo career.