Concerts, hula lessons and Winterfest offered at the library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in December, including concerts, the inaugural Winterfest celebration, and dance instructions.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. – Family Holiday Surprise Movie Night. Enjoy a fun family holiday themed film at the library, popcorn and drinks provided. Hint: this movie features an oversized elf who is very enthusiastic about Christmas.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. – Monthly Acoustic Showcase presents local singer/songwriter Nathan James singing the Blues.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p. m. to 8 p.m. – Inaugural Winterfest, features a visit and photos with Santa, holiday crafts, music, health and safety information, and an opportunity to help neighbors by bringing a non-perishable item for a food drive to benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5 p.m. – Introduction to Dance “Hula Tahitian”; participants should wear comfortable clothes.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. – Final program of the year for the Friends Music Series features the Palomar Pacific Music Men performing holiday favorites. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. – The Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra plays Christmas music.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and other scheduled events visit www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.