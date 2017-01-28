Curtain Call Company announces auditions for ‘Honeymoon from Hell’

FALLBROOK – Curtain Call Company will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of the dinner theater murder mystery “Honeymoon from Hell”. The auditions will be Jan. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church (1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook).

Four males and three females are needed ages 18 and older. Some of the roles require an Italian accent. Auditions will be cold readings from the script.

The performances will be March 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 at Dominick’s Deli in Fallbrook. Rehearsals will be Monday and Friday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.