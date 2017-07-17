Curtain Call Company to perform ‘Into the Woods’

Elizabeth Young-Westphal

Special to the Village News

What could possibly go wrong when Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and the Beanstalk), Rapunzel, and a witch all come together outside the baker’s house at the edge of the woods? You should ask, “What happens when they all go into the woods”? Mayhem.

The good news is everything turns out in the end. Or so you might think. Meanwhile, there are no bad guys – well, to speak of, and it is all done to song!

Incredible voices tell the tale. The moral to the story, and all good fables have a moral, is “be careful what you say, children will listen.” And isn’t that a good anthem for these times?

Just as the message unfolds, director Oscar Escobedo breaks into song as the baker. Set in a more modern time, characters are still recognizable and easily identified. The cast is pulled from a talented group of locals with more than 125 shows under their collective belt.

Mary Fry’s Curtain Call Company has produced over 40 shows for the Fallbrook community. And, like the others, this one is going to be terrific based on my visit to an early rehearsal.

“Be careful what you ask for, children will listen”, sung by the witch and supported by the cast, reminds us that little pitchers have big ears. As well as, you can change. It is a state of mind. In other words, be nice to people and animals for they have mothers too.

Chairs are provided around the outdoor stage. Just the same, you are invited to bring your blanket to enjoy the park-like setting. Though the ground is bumpy, it is still a chance for the entire family to enjoy an evening out without a lot of driving on a delightful summer night under the stars. The show is all about overcoming your fears. Whatever they might be.