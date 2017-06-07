‘Damn Yankees’ relives days when baseball was king

by Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

The only team in baseball history to win the World Series five times in a row is the New York Yankees. Even so, not every fan loved the bums.

From 1949 to 1953, the New York Yankees ruled baseball. With players like Mickey Mantle in the outfield, the team dominated the game especially against clubs like the luckless Washington Senators.

Douglass Wallop’s book “The Year the Yankee’s Lost the Pennant” was published in 1950 and became the book for “Damn Yankees”, co-written with George Abbott.

The music and lyrics were written by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross who both garnered one of the seven Tony Awards – as did Bob Fosse, the choreographer, along with Ray Walston who played the Devil. It was a Broadway hit opening in 1955 and it ran for over 1,000 performances.

Team loyalty was paramount to long-time fans like Joe Boyd (Steve Gunderson) who still believed, even after endless losing seasons, the Washington Senators might one day beat the Yankees – if they only had a hitting-fielding-grounding-short stop. If only.

“Damn Yankees” is all about “be careful what you wish for” because the Devil is always listening.

Gunderson’s vulnerability as the hapless Joe Boyd fits perfectly with Meg Boyd (Tracy Ray Reynolds) who yearns for the end of baseball season.

And in walks the Devil. He is willing to make every man’s dream come true – for a price. That is if Joe Boyd is willing to sell his soul to become a youthful, athletic baseball player. The Devil (Neil Dale) is played with panache. He is especially suave when using mystical pyrotechnics coupled with his threatening demeanor.

As the now 22-year-old Joe Hardy, Boyd takes one last chance and negotiates an escape clause to his satanic contract. Joe Hardy (Chaz Feuerstine) is a song and dance man of old. Charismatic and vulnerable, Feuerstine fulfills the duality of his character.

But now there is Lola. Wow! Lola (Leslie Stevens) can tempt, persuade and coax even the most unwilling prey. Stevens is a red-hot siren. She doesn’t dance, she slithers. Her performance sizzles!

Each of the featured roles like Gloria (Katie Sapper) as the reporter or coach Van Buren (David Grant) along with all the baseball players and highlighted characters complete the cast for a rousing rendition of a proven winner.

Director James Vasquez pulled this show together with the help of Nate Parde’s brilliant lighting designs. Sean Fanning as scenic designer and Janet Pitcher on costumes is always a winning duo. Sound designer Kevin Anthenill skillfully manages to balance the sound between the singers and musicians. Musical director Don Lemaster continues to prove why he has spent the last 30 years at SDMT. He is brilliant. Not to be overlooked is the internationally trained choreographer, Jill Gorrie. True to Fosse’s vision she has added her own sparkle to the dances.

Decades before pac man, the internet and cell phones – baseball was king. It was America’s favorite pastime. Relive those carefree days and take your sweetheart out to the old ballgame.

“Damn Yankees” plays at the Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway with convenient parking under the theatre and just steps up into the lobby. Parking only $10. Contact the box office at (858) 560-5740 or visit: www.sdmt.org The show only runs until June 18. You won’t want to miss this one.