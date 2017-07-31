Downtown, the place to be for Summer Nights

Marnie and Chris Carney, Cheyenne McCarthy, Dana McCarthy and Betty Jo Hixon, with her dog Duke, enjoy a warm night with friends and music. Christine Rinaldi photos
    Delos Eyer and Joyce Miller take a stroll down Main Avenue to view and enjoy the many vehicles on display.

    Charlene Palkovic encourages people to sign up for the Scarecrow Workshops being offered in August and September in preparation for Fallbrook’s annual Scarecrow Days in October.

    Miss Fallbrook Brianna Lehman, far left, and First Princess Hayley Lawson, far right, join Natalie and Lauren Robinson and Abigail Greenfield in front of the information table for American Heritage Girls.

    A 1956 double door VW bus, owned by Chris Henderson, is on display on Main Ave. during the Summer Nights event, July 21. This VW bus is very low mileage with only 60,000 original miles.

    Hailey, Braiden, Max and Mom Brandy Navarro pose in front of one of the fun scarecrows on display at the Fallbrook Scarecrow Days information table.

    Tony Suraci and his band entertain the Summer Nights crowd at Vince Ross Village Square, July 21. There was a lot of great music and dancing enjoyed by all.

  1. Lee   August 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Intoxicated mid-life crisis and Viagra-poppin’ folks (and looking to . . . get lucky), Waldo, a beat up old van to admire and cruddy music: it’s either the best that Fallbrook will ever be . . . or let’s hope this is the first step for much, much better things to come.

    I hope it’s the latter.

    Reply

