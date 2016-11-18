Drawing and glass mosaic exhibitions now at the library

FALLBROOK – Two new exhibitions have opened at Fallbrook Library. In the community room, “The Endless Line” features the work of the group, West Coast Drawing. Eleven members of the group will show their recent art, which includes a variety of media, subjects and techniques broadly classified as drawing.

West Coast Drawing, founded in 2003, exists to highlight the importance of drawing; its diversity, its technical challenge, and its standard-bearing excellence in the arts. The group showcases the best and brightest in rendering media and aims to engage and dialog with others on the evolving nature of drawing.

Membership in the group is juried, and standards are high. Only a third of all applicants have been accepted. Each member of West Coast Drawing has a productive professional art career apart from the activities in this organization.

On the Reading Patio, Yuriy Akopov exhibits several of his glass mosaic sculptures. Akopov trained under the renowned sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle and still works to maintain the integrity of her work around the world. His pieces are large, up to eight feet high, imaginative and colorful figures constructed with complex methods and a unique glass application process.

“The Endless Line” drawing show and the Glass Mosaic exhibition is on display until Jan. 6, 2017. On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. there will be a reception for the artists at the library, which will feature the piano expertise of Bob Freany.

All are invited to this free reception. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information, call (760) 731-4653.