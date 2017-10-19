Encore Club parties at luau and welcomes new business owner

BONSALL – The Encore Club celebrated their biannual gathering Oct. 7 and welcomed a new business owner to the community.

The gathering was Hawaiian luau-themed. Appetizers were served and prizes for the best lei awarded. Sylvia Colton hosted the party at her home in Bonsall.

Diane Miersch, new owner and operator of Diane’s Herbs, Flowers and Things (located at 3642 S. Mission Road), shared with club members the many special services and gifts she provides through her business.

Miersch offers edible herbs and medicinal herbs and also she makes her own cosmetic line and essential oils. There are several varieties of local honey available at the shop as well as seasonal vegetables.

Miersch also gives classes on growing and using home-grown herbs. For gardeners needing help in planning or designing a garden, Miersch offers her expertise in that area too.

The Fallbrook Encore Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church of Fallbrook, 1844 Winterhaven Road. Coffee is available 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; the meeting begins 10 a.m. The community is welcome to attend.