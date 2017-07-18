‘At This Evening’s Performance’ premieres at North Coast Rep

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

After 35 seasons, the North Coast Rep located in Solana Beach has earned its place in the San Diego theatre community. And no one does opening night better than they do. A pre-party was held for donors and season ticket holders followed by a post-party, light supper on the front patio for all to enjoy.

Certainly, the esteemed board of trustees has contributed to the ongoing success of this company along with the support of the Step Family Foundation. Additional support for “At This Evening’s Performance” was given by Dr. Cynthia and Martin Davis along with Peter House and Carol Childs. As is often the case, theatre can only thrive through the support of the community.

This being the San Diego premiere of a play by Nagle Jackson, “At This Evening’s Performance” is set in a distant land under communist control in the little known country of Strevia in the 1970’s. While that wasn’t so long ago, this production feels dated and tired. Pretend accents – even used by this talented cast – seem corny.

However, the full house seemed to enjoy seeing the buffoonery although it was wasted on me. Try as it might, this production had no redeeming qualities although the set design by Marty Burnett proved to advance the production, the sound by Aaron Rumley was adequate and costumes by Elisa Benzoni seemed appropriate.

A theatre performance is subjective. If only these players could have done a different production, what a joy it would have been to watch them whereas even Andrew Barnicle couldn’t direct them out of this hole.