‘Evita’ can be seen at Lyceum Theatre through Aug. 27

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

Historians would be hard-pressed to find another woman who climbed up and out of the gutter to parallel the ascension of Argentina’s former first lady 33-year-old Eva Duarte Peron (May 1919 – July 1952).

Tim Rice (Sir Timothy Rice) was inspired to write the book and lyrics about Eva Peron after overhearing a radio program about her life. Fascinated by her meteoric rise, the idea stuck and later he convinced (Sir) Andrew Lloyd Webber to put it to music.

The operetta opened to sensational reviews in London’s West End in 1978 with Elaine Page as Eva. The next year Broadway, followed by a movie in 1997 and two successful revivals, first in London in 2006 and then Broadway in 2012.

Plagued by ambition, Eva Duarte’s rise was unprecedented. With natural guile and unbounding courage her voice is heard again. Played with spunk and fire, Eva Duarte Peron’s (Marissa Matthews) story is retold.

Juan Peron is played by Jason Maddy. He brings power to his character with poise and military deportment.

Yet the one who propels the story is Ernesto “Che” Guevara (Jeff Ricca). It’s his left wing, Marxist point of view which continuously acts as the counterpoint to Peron’s government. Ricca projects anger and physicality as Che which reinforces the contrast between him and Eva.

A large ensemble rounds out the cast. Unless you happen to be related to one of them, they pretty much stay in the background and offer support to the three main characters. Which is what happens when properly directed by Sam Woodhouse. With one exception, Victor Chan plays Magaldi so well he cannot be overlooked. His rich, velvety voice mixed with a bit of swarthiness make his performance a standout.

What adds significantly to telling this story is the remarkable set designed by Sean Fanning. His inspired creation transports the audience into the dirty center of Buenos Aires. The mood was enhanced by the lighting designed by David Cuthbert, Matt Lescault-Wood’s sound design, projection designer Blake McCarty, and Jennifer Gittings’ costume design.

The musical staging by Javier Velasco is poetry in motion. Like all good theatre, this particular production has taken a village to produce including the students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Conductor Lisa LeMay expertly guides the orchestra and performers through the powerful lyrics to its conclusion.

The world-wide popularity of the play about her life pressured officials to move Eva’s remains from an unmarked grave in Bolivia to the Peron Family tomb in Buenos Aires.