‘My Fair Lady’ sparkles at Welk Resort

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

First introduced as a drama in 1912, George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion” exposes the class distinctions between the British aristocracy and everyone else at the turn of the century.

In 1956, the play was transformed into a musical by Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe when they created the magical theatrical experience we all know today as “My Fair Lady.”

Joshua Carr is The Welk’s theatre manager and resident producer. Again he has garnered a first-class team of professionals that inspire the audience to weep for poor Freddie’s broken heart yet smile when Doolittle has to “get (me) to the church on time.”

Skillfully directed by Kathy Brombacher (Director Emeritus of the Moonlight Stage Productions) and brilliantly choreographed by Orlando “Lanne” Alexander, this production sparkles!

Easily overlooked because of their excellence: costumes were designed by Janet Pitcher, wigs designed by Katherine Scott and properties managed by Crystal Burden.

It is also easy to miss the importance of the lighting which was designed by the clever Jen Edwards, sound by Patrick Hoyny, (and skillfully carried out by sound engineer Jordan Gray).

One cannot forget the beautiful set design by Brian Redfern. His skill allows the scenes to slip effortlessly from one to the next. Constructed by Tony Cucazzella and friends, this well-crafted set is enhanced through the talent of the scenic painting done by Rene Nielson.

The seamless transition from scene to scene was aided by three little mice working in the dark – Crystal Burden, Jordan Gray and Edgar Leon. These are the unheralded minions of the theater. Without their dedication to perfection – nothing would work.­­­­

The very gifted musical director, Justin Gray, leads the musicians and actors merrily along the story line. The other members in the pit are Michael Tagart on strings, Amy Kalal on flute and English Horn, and Mike Masessa on drums. They keep the show on beat.

And now for the players. The story line of the poor, ill-spoken flower gel transformed into a Duchess should be familiar by now.

So let us begin with Eliza Doolittle as played by Shaina Knox. Knox has a melodious voice which is clear and easy to understand even when she hits the big notes. Filled with sass she gives “’im a good as she gets” especially in “Just You Wait…’enry ‘iggens, just you wait”!

Opposite Eliza is the inimitable Professor Henry Higgins – articulately played by Lance Arthur Smith. A singer/dance man, Smith exudes sureness in his role as he guides the errant Eliza along to achieve his desired result.

Meanwhile, Randall Hickman kicks everyone to the curb. Born to be Doolittle, Hickman exudes the dancing grace of Jackie Gleason (The Great One) while managing to keep his dialect intact. This scene-stealer flows in and out of his “parry-enting” roll whether conversing, dancing or singing. A veteran of the stage, he is a triple threat and a joy to watch.

Other notable cast members include Colonel Pickering played by the very talented Ralph Johnson. Clear voiced, articulate and believable – he is the essence of propriety.

Susan Boland is perfectly suited as Mrs. Pearce. Just the right accent, style and grace for the dignified housekeeper.

Susan Peck plays Mrs. Higgins (Henry’s dear mother) without a hitch. Believable and warm, Peck demonstrates the perfect disdain for her arrogant son without being mean. She is also seen kicking up her heels as a bawdy cockney.

The talented ensemble players transition fluidly between cockneys, maids and butlers, or members of the ton [elite] at Ascot all the while effortlessly dancing and singing. They are amazing.

The remarkably gifted ensemble cast includes Devin Collins, Jonah Duhe, Tina Hartell, Olivia Hodson, Carolyn Lupin, Dante Macatantan, Collin McCarthy, Rudy Martinez, Rylee Spencer, along with Ben Williams.

The handsome Williams plays Freddy superbly. He delivers his heart yearning song “On the Street Where You Live” ever so passionately to Eliza. Unfortunately, it is sung to her closed-front-door in the middle of the night. All the same – it clearly signifies Freddy’s undying affection, unwavering loyalty and his longing for the lovely Miss Doolittle.

“My Fair Lady” is fresh – yet familiar. The exciting choreography by Lanne has given this production a new look while still embracing the many charms of the original musical comedy.

“My Fair Lady” is currently playing at The Welk Resort in Escondido through April 2. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office daily 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at (888) 802-SHOW (7469). Closed Friday.