Fallbrook Library has several free events in October

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in October, including concerts, lectures, flu shots, book discussions and an art reception. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m . – Free flu shots provided by Palomar Health. No insurance needed. Parents must give permission for children under 18.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. – Writers Read. An Open Mic where members of the community read their work followed by a featured writer. Author and poet Ruth Nolan will read from her work on California desert life.

Thursday Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m . – Friends Lecture Series: "You Can't Take it with You". Denise Levine, professional organizer, will provide tips on how to simplify and organize everyone's life.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m . – The Friends Music Series hosts a professional musician the third Thursday monthly. Featured this month is the Classical Guitar duo Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m . – The Fallbrook Music Society presents "Classic Grand" with Violeta Petrova on the piano playing classic compositions, with a pre-concert talk at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. – Book to Movie Discussion: Maltese Falcon. Read the book and then come and enjoy the classic film starring Humphrey Bogart. Refreshments provided.

Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. – Attend the Art Reception for the Latino Art Show "Madrecitas". Come and meet the artists, and enjoy music and refreshments.

– Attend the Art Reception for the Latino Art Show “Madrecitas”. Come and meet the artists, and enjoy music and refreshments. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. – Brazilian Sonatinas. This special concert features pianist Vania Pimentel playing a few Brazilian Sonatinas. Included is music by Fernandez, Mignone, Krieger and Villa-Lobos.