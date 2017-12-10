Fallbrook: Miracle on 34th Street, a Live Radio Play

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

[email protected]

Fallbrook: One of the reasons we live in this delightful village is the sense of community that we all share. And for the same reason you gather around the tree lighting ceremony with your families, you will want to enjoy the Curtain Call Company’s production of a holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street, a Live Radio Play”. The quintessential Christmas story about Santa Claus.

It is a cast filled with neighbors and friends from the ages of 10 to 95 and it will be performed only four times for the public at the woman’s club here in town. No doubt you even know some of the cast members. Alphabetically they are Billy Clebeck, Diana Fink, Don Foulkes, Cari Garrison, Cianna Garrison, Art Gilbert, Isabella Hollcraft, Nancy Kreie, Kathy Miller, Cassidy Mitchell, Luis Nunez, Becky Schmad, and Kathy Simmons. Mary Fry is the director/producer.

If you don’t know what this show is about – it is about a little girl that doesn’t believe in Santa. The Lux Radio Theatre broadcast this play live from their New York City studio between 1946 and 1949 before switching over to television. This production takes place between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 1948.

The stars of the original cast included Maureen O’Hara, John Payne (they went on to star in the movie) and Ed Gwenn. Chances are if you are reading about this show, you too will recall other live radio programs like “The Lone Ranger” and “The Green Hornet”. Let’s face it, this is a generational thing.

As in all radio shows, actors are on book reading through their scripts. And just as in days of old, each actor plays multiple characters. The cast even provides all of their own sound effects and general ambiance needed throughout.

For those who do not know, Lux was a flaky brand of laundry detergent. It was even touted to be used as a substitute for making artificial snow for your Christmas tree.

Be sure to gather family and friends to get tickets for one of only four local performances. Tickets will go quickly. “Miracle on 34th Street, Live Radio Play” will be read on Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road.

Tickets can be purchased for only $10 at Major Market, at www.curtaincallcompany.org or by calling (760) 468-6302.

This show is ideal for all ages. It is not to be missed. I promise you will walk away with a smile on your face. And all the while learning the truth about Santa Claus!