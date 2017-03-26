Fallbrook Music Society hosts classical jazz concert March 26

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society invites you to trek into the soundscape of classical jazz on Sunday, March 26 when Camarada returns to Fallbrook. The 3 p.m. concert will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library and is free to the general public.

“Fallbrook Music Society is working hard to stretch the scope of classical music concerts it brings to our community to reach new audiences,” said Ann Murray, executive director. “This is the second program in our interdisciplinary series with Camarada, and we are hoping for the same standing-room-only crowd that we saw for last month’s Flamenco program.”

Led by Beth Ross Buckley, Camarada is a network of local musicians with extraordinary talent and diverse repertoire. The March 26th program features a newly commissioned piece by Camarada which was written by Peter Sprague entitled, “Sanctuary Suite”.

One of Camarada’s most popular concerts, the music is considered “contemporary classical” and is grounded in the rich and diverse music of refugees who have found their haven in San Diego. It follows the pure African 6/8 rhythm of Uluwatu and this legendary region of Bali along with the sounds of South American samba, Voltar Para Casa, which conjures up a vision of “riding in the back of a pickup truck on a Brazilian country road, heading back home through the jungle.”

Featuring a jazz style quintet, this concert is the largest ensemble presented by Fallbrook Music Society this season.

“This program is incredibly unique in that it’s not often that our patrons have the opportunity to actually meet the composers of the music we hear,” said Murray. “This is one of those rare opportunities as Peter Sprague will actually be with us.”

In addition to Sprague (guitar), Camarada’s other musicians include Fred Benedetti (guitar), Beth Ross Buckley (flute), Gunnar Biggs (bass) and Duncan Moore (percussion).