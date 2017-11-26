Fallbrook Music Society presents dueling classical guitars

FALLBROOK – Building upon October’s Four Hands Piano performance, the Fallbrook Music Society will present another “dueling” performance, this time featuring classical guitars. The concert will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 and showcase identical twins, Sean and Ian Bassett playing in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library.

The concert is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

“Sean and Ian are young, vibrant and play anything and everything – classical, Renaissance, Baroque – all the way up to and including rock, blues and heavy metal. The Basset Brothers will definitely change the way people perceive classical music,” Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society, said.

Originally debuting in the rock act Eradicate, the Bassett Brothers began playing guitar together at age 14. They play a mix of varied styles and provide unique interpretations of concert hall classics which have been fine tuned under the tutelage of Fred Benedetti, who is also a Fallbrook favorite.

“We are always on the lookout for promising young talent, and I was really excited to have the opportunity to bring Fred’s students here. Everyone in town knows and loves Fred. It will be especially fun to hear his proteges.” Murray said.

Ian and Sean Basset both earned bachelor’s degrees in classical guitar performance and business administration from San Diego State University in 2009. They earned master’s degrees in classical guitar in 2012 from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where they studied under the world renowned guitarist, Lawrence Ferrara.

The Nov. 26 repertoire will reflect Ferrara’s influence with a variety of composers and styles.

“Sean and Ian are performing a well-balanced program from Bach and Mozart to 20th century greats, John Williams and Astor Piazzola,” Murray said. “This performance highlights the range and diversity of classical guitar.”