Fallbrook Music Society presents ‘Flamenco Unveiled’

The performers of Camarada pause for a final bow, from left, Beth Ross-Buckley, flute; Zohreh Ghahremani, poetry; Gloria Lanuza, dancer and Fred Benedetti, guitar, at Fallbrook Library, in the community room. Christine Rinaldi photos
From left, Beth Ross-Buckley and Zohreh Ghahremani visit with Oscar Naimi as he demonstrates the Persian ney, a handmade reed instrument that he made.

Dancer Gloria Lanuza performs one of her dances with a large white fan during the Fallbrook Music Society’s Classical Sundays series at Fallbrook Library. Pictured in the background are Beth Ross-Buckley and guitarist Fred Benedetti who are also part of the group Camarada, which performed in “Flamenco Unveiled” on Feb. 26.

Guitarist Fred Benedetti plays one of the many musical numbers. One of the compositions, “L’Aube Enchantee sur la Raga TODI”, was written by Ravi Shankar.

Beth Ross-Buckley plays the flute during one of the many musical pieces performed as a part of “Flamenco Unveiled”.


Sisters Gia and Italia Micheri sit up front near the stage as they watch “Flamenco Unveiled”. They especially enjoyed the performance by dancer Gloria Lanuza. Italia is wearing a dance outfit custom made for her.

Zohreh Ghahremani reads poetry that she has written during the Classical Sundays presentation Feb. 26 at Fallbrook Library. Ghahremani also read poems written by others.

Gloria Lanuza, dancer, entertains the audience as she dances to the music played by Fred Benedetti on the guitar and Beth Ross-Buckley on the flute as Camarada performs “Flamenco Unveiled”.

One Response to "Fallbrook Music Society presents ‘Flamenco Unveiled’"

  1. Lee   March 3, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    THANK YOU, FALLBROOK MUSIC SOCIETY!!!!!! Thank you for improving and enriching our lives here in Fallbrook!!!! Keep up your great work!!!

    The pen is mightier than the sword. Slowly but surely, the world is realizing this.

    Reply

