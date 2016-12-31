Fallbrook player wins new Buick Regal Touring Car at Pala

PALA – Nancy N., a Pala Casino Spa & Resort player from Fallbrook, won a new Buick Regal Touring Car – courtesy of Paradise Chevrolet Buick GMC in Temecula – on Friday, Dec. 16 in the casino’s Win-A-Car Every Friday promotion.

Pala awarded two more Buick Regal Touring Cars on the remaining Fridays in December. In addition, players also can win a share of $10,000 in the cash drawing that starts at 6 p.m. The drawing awards $1,000 every half hour until 11 p.m., when the car winner is selected. Winners must be present.