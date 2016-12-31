Fallbrook player wins new Buick Regal Touring Car at Pala

By on No Comment

12-29-16-ent-Fallbrook player wins new Buick Regal Touring Car at Pala-cphoto

PALA – Nancy N., a Pala Casino Spa & Resort player from Fallbrook, won a new Buick Regal Touring Car – courtesy of Paradise Chevrolet Buick GMC in Temecula – on Friday, Dec. 16 in the casino’s Win-A-Car Every Friday promotion.

Pala awarded two more Buick Regal Touring Cars on the remaining Fridays in December. In addition, players also can win a share of $10,000 in the cash drawing that starts at 6 p.m. The drawing awards $1,000 every half hour until 11 p.m., when the car winner is selected. Winners must be present.

For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.

Fallbrook player wins new Buick Regal Touring Car at Pala added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.