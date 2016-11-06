Fallbrook Senior Center announces December tours

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center has released the lineup of tours it will be presenting during December. The tour schedule is as follows:

Branson Showtime

Spend the first night in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Hotel Westin. Travel for the remainder of your trip to Branson for entertainment and visits to the Titanic Museum, the Pierce Air Show, the showboat Branson Belle and the Steamboat Arabia Museum. There will be plenty of time for shopping. Enjoy nightly local musical entertainment. The six-day, five-night tour is fully escorted and departs Dec. 1.

Hearst Castle at Christmas

This is a popular motor coach trip with sightseeing opportunities in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Cambria and Solvang for wonderful holiday shopping. Spend two nights in Cambria Pines. Also featured is a tour of the enchanting Hearst Castle to witness entertaining on a grand scale. Included are two breakfasts, two dinners and luggage handling. The three-day, two-night tour departs Dec. 14.

Old West Christmas

Begin your trip by deluxe motor coach to Mesa, Arizona. Stops will include Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Gallup/Santa Fe, New Mexico and a final destination in Scottsdale, Arizona. Enjoy all the pampering you deserve on this guided tour through the Old West. Highlights are the Albuquerque Luminarias Tour, pueblo dances and the Painted Desert and Petrified Forest. Twelve meals are included during this seven-day, six-night tour that departs Dec. 22.

Opryland Christmas

Fly to the Country Music mecca of Nashville for a five-night stay at the Opryland Resort Hotel. Take a Merry Christmas ride on the Delta Riverboat and visit the Frontanel Mansion formerly owned by country western star Barbara Mandrell. Nine meals are included during this six-day, five-night tour that departs Dec. 22.

Solvang Christmas

Motor coach to Solvang and lose yourself in the tastes and traditions of an Old Danish Christmas. Stop at Pea Soup Anderson’s, Old West Santa Ynez, shop in Los Olivos, and visit the Santa Barbara mission with time for after-Christmas sales. Five meals are included in this four-day, three-night tour that departs Dec. 23.

San Francisco New Year’s

Spend the New Year’s holiday in San Francisco with accommodations at the San Francisco Marriott on Fisherman’s Wharf. New Year’s Eve finds you at the Swiss Louis Italian Seafood Restaurant for dinner and a firework’s show on the waterfront. See Napa Valley and tour San Luis Obispo. Ten meals are included in this six-day, five-night tour that departs Dec. 29.

For more information on any of the trips, please contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at 760-728-4498.