Film club opens with family meltdown

OCEANSIDE – The North County Film Club is pleased to announce the opening film of their 2017 summer/fall season.

Filmed in Canada, “Grand Unified Theory” takes place in one unusual weekend. Albert, an astrophysics professor, and his family of four experience a strange and wacky “meltdown”. A full nuclear meltdown wouldn’t produce as many sparks as this one!

In between the family’s personal problems and misadventures are Albert’s lectures at a university. The film draws parallels between the forces at work in the universe and the forces at work on human behavior. The film is never afraid to ask some big questions about life and our place in the universe.

This film will be shown at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the AMC Theater (Mission Marketplace) 431 College Blvd., Oceanside.